Six things to know - 2/15/17

Here are six things to know for today.



A rally to support LGBT rights will happen at the Kentucky state capitol rotunda today. Those attending the rally are fighting for statewide fairness laws and to show their opposition to a bathroom bill.



President Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today at the White House. On the agenda, the Palestinian conflict, Iran, Syria, and Israel's security. It will be the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting since President Trump's election.



States are moving forward with new initiates to help millions of workers save for retirement. The programs are designed to help employees who don't have a retirement plan at work. Seven states are in the planning stages, including Illinois.



Traffic on the Julian Carroll Purchase Parkway in Graves County will be down to one lane. Crews will be in the northbound lanes at mile marker 18 for deck patching on the Possum Creek bridge. The work will start at 10:00 a.m. Crews are expected to be in the area until Friday.



A new team will investigate officer involved shootings in Kentucky. Kentucky State Police will introduce the new critical incident response team today. They will standardize procedures and focus resources on quality and transparent investigations statewide.



Authorities in Northern California are warning that they could issue another evacuation order for residents living near the Oroville Dam. Nearly 200,000 residents were told to evacuate over the weekend when a hole was discovered in the dam's main concrete spillway. Authorities say the threat has eased and they're now developing a repair plan. But they say residents may have to leave again.