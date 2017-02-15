Portion of Purchase Parkway blocked near Draffenville

A portion of the Purchase Parkway near Draffenville is closed due to a semi crash.



Marshall County 911 says the northbound lanes are closed at exit 47. A semi has crashed in the median around the 51 mile marker.



Northbound traffic is being detour off the Purchase Parkway at exit 47. Drivers can then self-detour via US 68 or US 641 depending on their destination.



The road is expected to be closed until about 11:00 a.m.