Deck patching to restrict traffic on Purchase Parkway

A portion of the Purchase Parkway near Mayfield will be restricted Wednesday and Thursday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane at the 18 mile marker so that crews can perform deck patching on the Possum Creek Bridge.



On Wednesday, northbound traffic will be moved into the left-hand lane. On Thursday, northbound traffic will be moved into the right-hand lane.



The work is expected to be completed by Friday.