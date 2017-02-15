KY House panel OKs bill to allow sale of vintage whiskeys

A bill that would allow vintage bottles of whiskey to be put back into circulation in the world's bourbon capital has cleared a Kentucky House committee.



The measure would allow people who possess old, unopened bottles of spirits to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores. The bill was advanced Wednesday by the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.



Supporters include the Kentucky Distillers' Association president.



KDA President Eric Gregory says there are probably more vintage bottles of bourbon tucked away in attics in Kentucky than anywhere else.



Bottles of rare whiskeys can fetch hundreds or even thousands of dollars.



Gregory says putting those whiskeys back into circulation in Kentucky restaurants and bars would be another boost for bourbon tourism.