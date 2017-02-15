Ticket on sale for local camp's biggest fundraiser

Tickets are on sale for Camp Ondessonk's biggest fundraiser.



The Red Carpet Gala 2017 will be held on Saturday, March 4.



The dinner and auction event benefits Camp Ondessonk, a summer camp located in the Shawnee National Forest. The camp has been around since 1959.



Money raised goes to the camp to buy equipment, fund programs, and provide tuition assistance.



The fundraiser will be held at The Four Points by Sheraton in Fairview Heights, Illinois. It will include a dinner, silent and live auctions, and after dinner entertainment.



Tickets for individuals are $75 until February 17. After that date they will be $100. Tables can also be purchased for the event.



You can find out more and buy tickets by following this link.