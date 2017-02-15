President Trump urges Israeli prime minister to 'hold off' on settlements

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
Democratic attorneys general in more than a dozen states — including Kentucky — announced Thursday they would attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit that threatens to undercut funding for the Affordable Care Act.More
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he intends to work closely with his Colombian counterpart to find a solution to spiraling violence in Venezuela.More
