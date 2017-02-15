Democrats question Rauner's budget numbers

Democrats are questioning whether Gov. Bruce Rauner's plans will produce a balanced budget to help the state dig itself out of a multibillion dollar deficit.



Illinois House Democratic budget negotiator Rep. Greg Harris says the Republican governor shouldn't count on as-yet-unauthorized savings from pension reform, health care cuts and the sale of property to make ends meet.



Harris says including those savings in the budget leaves Democrats with questions. He plans on reviewing the proposal to ensure it doesn't shortchange workers. But he says he's "heartened" that the first-term governor wants to work with all four caucuses.



House Speaker Michael Madigan also released a statement following the governor's address calling Rauner's budget unbalanced. The statement says House leadership will focus on continuing to protect middle class families while promoting economic growth.