Bill would double campaign contribution limits in Kentucky

The Republican-controlled state Senate has voted to double how much money people can donate to political campaigns.



Senate Bill 75 would increase the maximum individual campaign contribution to $2,000 from $1,000. Similar proposals have passed the Senate before, only to die in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. But this year, Republicans control both chambers.



The bill would also allow political candidates to not disclose their donors if they raise less than $3,000. The current limit is $1,000. And it would allow candidates to accept individual anonymous donations of up to $100 instead of $50 and let candidates accept a total of $2,000 in anonymous donations for one election cycle. The current limit is $1,000.