KSP creates officer-involved shooting response team

Six investigators, a forensic doctor, and a team to reconstruct crash scenes in 3D are all now part of Kentucky State Police's new officer-involved shooting response team.

KSP Deputy Commissioner Alex Payne said it is now necessary to have a full-time team to investigate these shootings.

"It says nothing good about our society that we actually have the numbers of officer-involved shootings across the commonwealth of Kentucky that we have to come up with a plan like this," Payne said. KSP has reported 29 officer-involved shootings in the state since 2015. That number can include incidents when an officer fires a gun and incidents when someone fires at an officer.

The new unit, called the Critical Incident Response Team, will help KSP, local police departments, and sheriff departments with shooting cases involving an officer. Payne said the team is focused on gathering the facts in an unbiased manner. The team is a group of experienced law enforcement officers that are based out of Frankfort.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said when an officer-involved shooting happens, the officer is taken off-duty during the investigation. The Graves County Sheriff's Department has 15 deputies. Redmon says when they need a KSP officer from Post 1, they usually know the officer personally. If an officer-involved shooting were to happen there, the new CIRT team would bring in investigators who have no prior knowledge of the deputies involved.

"Anytime you have an officer-involved shooting, you want an outside agency involved, so it doesn't show you are trying to cover anything up," said Redmon.

Redmon said, although there hasn't been an officer-involved shooting in Graves County since he has been in office, he knows it's not impossible that it could happen one day.

"I'm afraid that eventually it will happen here, but I hope it doesn't," said Redmon.

He said the new KSP team has his full support, and he thinks it will be helpful to departments across the commonwealth.