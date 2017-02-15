Agencies concerned by Illinois impasse, Rauner pushes new budget plan

Illinois Gov. Brice Rauner says growing jobs and making compromises to move Illinois forward are part of the budget plan he proposed Wednesday afternoon.

Rauner’s plan includes stepping up funding for schools and increasing MAP grant funding by 10 percent. The governor is also urging proposed pension changes that he said could save taxpayers billions of dollars.

“Now is the time to seize the moment, build on the progress made in recent weeks, and right our ship of state,” Rauner said. He stressed the need to balance the state’s budget with reforms quickly. But, after a year and a half with no state budget, many people in the state are wary of demands for change they hear while seeing their own resources drained.

It’s been more than a year and a half without secure state funding at the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department. The lack of regular funding leaves Carrie Eldridge and her coworkers there strained, doing more work with fewer people.

"It increases everyone's workload, so it makes it a little bit more difficult to get different things done," said Carrie Eldridge, Health Education Director for Bi-County Health Department. She said they’ve had to move resources and programs around to fit their new, limited availability. The health department is holding certain clinics only on days when they have enough staff to handle it.

Eldridge says they are down more than a dozen staffers over the course of the budget impasse.

On Wednesday, Rauner said it’s time to compromise. "Our spending proposals are significant, but if we came together under our proposal, if we came together on a grand bargain, we'd actually spend $3 billion less than government is currently spending,” Rauner said.

Illinois Sen. Dale Fowler said good compromises are being made in the Senate these days, and he’s hopeful they can pass a budget for the next fiscal year.

"I think it's going to be a mixture of both. I think the governor's plan, the Senate's plan: They're going to come together, and they're going to balance this budget, and they're going to make the proper cuts that need to be made," Fowler said.

But Illinois Rep. Brandon Phelps said in a statement Wednesday he thinks Rauner needs to put aside his reforms and focus on improving conditions for people who are hurt by the budget battle.

Eldridge said the health department is lucky, because so far it has avoided the big cuts and shutdowns other agencies are facing.

"Thankfully, we've not had to do that yet. So we're just trying to manage with what we have and keep a close eye on the budget," Eldridge said. She said they’re keeping their heads above water, but are hoping to see an end to the impasse and this insecurity soon.

The proposal Rauner spoke about Wednesday is his third budget proposal and push for reform since taking office. Illinois has operated without a budget since July 2015.