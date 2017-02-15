Nuclear energy bill will move to Senate floor

Lawmakers took another step to allowing nuclear energy plants in Kentucky on Wednesday. State Sen. Danny Carroll's bill to lift the ban will now move to the full Senate.

If it becomes law, Carroll says it could bring hundreds of jobs to the Paducah area. But Senate Republican say it could take up to 20 years for a company to move there.

The bill has failed in the past, but it has a chance this time.

It's called the Leeper Act. Former state senator and current Judge Executive Bob Leeper put the bill forward four times only to see it fail in the house. This year, I'm told there are fewer east Kentucky coal interests stopping nuclear power from becoming a reality for the state.

The idea of nuclear energy hasn't traditionally gone over well.

Rep. Gerald Watkins says he thinks It's not about Democrats and Republicans. He says he believes it will pass this time, because there are fewer members of the House fueled by coal interests.

He also says he thinks there is a misconception that nuclear energy is an attack on coal.

"It complements it," Watkins says. "The EPA measures the entire state's carbon footprint and carbon emissions. Nuclear has zero carbon emotions. By using nuclear, you can actually burn more coal."

Carroll says Paducah is a prime location for research and could eventually be a manufacturing location for nuclear energy.

"Coal is still an inexpensive source of energy. Natural gas is very popular right now, and it's affordable. So, with those two supplies, it's going to be very hard as far as the market is concerned to invest in a nuclear reactor," Carroll says.

Carroll says the way waste would be disposed of has advanced over the years-- the health risk is low-- and our region and the country could benefit from the change.

"Years down the road, if we can't continue to provide inexpensive energy, that's going to have a negative impact on our ability to attract business and industry," Carroll says.

I asked two other house members from our area, Richard Heath and Steven Rudy, about the bill. They both say they support it. It's also widely supported by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce. They've spent the day fighting for that cause, among others. In fact, Mayor Brandy Harless was in a meeting with the energy cabinet. She says it went really well.