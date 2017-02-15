Local man helps rescue woman after crash on North Friendship Road

Every day, thousands of people drive on North Friendship Road in McCracken County, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Along the road, there's a sharp curve near Seneca Lane.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says it responded to 12 crashes there in 2016, and it has responded to two in that spot already this year.

The most recent crash happened Tuesday morning. David Wagner says he saw it happen in his review mirror.

"Her tires began to give on that wet pavement, and her car just slid down that rock slide like water," says Wagner.

With no one else around, Wagner says he threw his car into reverse and jumped out to help.

"Thank the Lord for the adrenaline and the enthusiasm enough to know that I had to do something," says Wagner.

The sheriff's department says 75-year-old Sharon Cartner lost control while going around the curve.

Wagner says Cartner was shaken up and wanted to get out of the car. By that time, another man climbed down to assist. Together, they helped Cartner walk up the steep hill.

"This is a terrible place to slide off into," says Wagner. "It's happened too often already, and this needs to be prevented before someone loses their life."

Wagner says the curve needs to be fixed now, or this will happen again.

The sheriff's department says Cartner was taken to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says they've put up more signs along that part of the road in the past couple of years warning drivers to go slow around that curve. He says the project to improve it is still on hold because of funding issues.

Todd says there isn't enough room for guardrails in that area, and if there was, he says drivers would run the risk of bouncing off the rails and into traffic. Todd says that location is on a waiting list for high traction coating, which helps tires grip the road better.