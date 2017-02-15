Kentucky House panel advances bill to combat drug addiction

A state House committee has advanced a bill to combat Kentucky's drug-addiction problems by taking aim at drug dealers and the over-prescribing of painkillers.



The measure cleared the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday after winning an endorsement from Gov. Matt Bevin. The governor said no amount of rehabilitation programs will fix the problem until action is taken to reduce the state's acute drug addiction rate.



The bill would create tougher penalties for people convicted of trafficking in any amount of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug.



Another key section deals with powerful, addictive painkillers by attempting to prevent their overprescription.



The committee action comes a day after the Senate passed a bill creating tougher penalties for people caught trafficking smaller amounts of heroin or fentanyl.

The House legislation is House Bill 333.

The Senate's legislation is Senate Bill 14.