Alabama man jailed in Kansas charged in Marshall County, Kentucky, robbery

A man believed to have robbed the Dollar General in Sharpe, Kentucky, last month is in custody in Kansas, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

The armed robbery at the Sharpe store happened on Jan 17. The sheriff's office says investigators learned an Alabama man matching the suspect's description was in jail in Kansas.

The sheriff's office got an arrest warrant charging first degree robbery for the man, 35-year-old Jacob Perry of Decatur, Alabama. Because the man faces similar charges in different states, the sheriff's office says he may face federal charges as well.

Investigators in Marshall County initially believed a green pickup truck was used in the robbery. They say that vehicle is no longer suspected in the incident.