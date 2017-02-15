Paducah chamber members advocate for road project funding in Frankfort

Several of the roads you drive on are scheduled to be improved, but the work is on pause because of money problems.

That work includes expanding Kentucky 641 South, fixing the curves on North Friendship Road and turning U.S. 62 in McCracken County into a four lane.

Because the Kentucky Transportation cabinet couldn't maintain its goal of keeping 100 million dollars in the bank, Gov. Matt Bevin planned to freeze new spending for a year and limit new spending to 50 million in the second year.

The challenge Wednesday for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce was to explain to lawmakers how badly those road projects need funding. It's why Superior Care Home CEO Helen Sims was in Frankfort on Wednesday. She says it's important to come together with one message.

"We really need that. The road is very narrow. It has drop-offs on it. It has no edging on it at all. The importance of an ambulance to get out there and meet their needs that way is of utmost importance," Sims said.

Her message is specifically about expanding U.S. 62 to four lanes. It's one of the projects Bevin paused to recoup money.

Rep. Gerald Watkins said he understands the need to stop spending. "It's just a pause by the governor to catch up with the funding to get the funding caught up with the construction," Watkins said. But, he said he thinks roads in his district will eventually get the work they need.

Sen. Danny Carroll says seeing his constituents come together with common goals is a good thing. "There are some things that we're just going to have to stand our ground on. Our state is in a crisis," Carroll said.

There are a couple of reasons for the freeze. The transportation cabinet reported spending more than it was taking in. It's not getting 6.5 cents less per gallon of gas. That's 152 million a year.

According to the pause 50 plan, spending on new projects would pick up in August.