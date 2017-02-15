Sheriff's department warns of possible scam targeting renters - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Sheriff's department warns of possible scam targeting renters

Posted: Updated:
By Staff report
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department wants to warn you about a scam involving fake rental ads online for local rental properties. 

Deputies say a rental property owner reported finding a fake ad for one of her properties on Craigslist. 

The fake advertisement included a cheaper rate to rent the property than the actual owner had posted to Zillow and VCI Classifieds. 

Deputies say the fake ad instructed potential renters to fill out a form. They say the real property owner reported the fake ad because she is concerned whoever posted it may be trying to get information to use for identity theft. 

Powered by Frankly