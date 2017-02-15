Sheriff's department warns of possible scam targeting renters

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier in Tennessee and 24 other people have been charged in connection with the sale of heroin and other drugs.More
The Trigg County Clerk says Ann Plotkin pleaded guilty to complicity to murder in the deaths of Lindsey, Joe, and Emily Champion.More
A trial date has been set for Brian Burns on charges that he murdered his wife.More
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted a former Carlisle County teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student.More
Paducah Police say three boys, two age 12 and one age 10, stole a local school bus and took it on a joy ride.More
