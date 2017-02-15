Community responds to proposed bike path in Murphysboro

Dave Lubbs is a proud member of the biking community in Jackson County. Not only does he work as a manager in one of the only 3 bike shops in Carbondale, but he also often bikes to work himself. He says that biking brings communities together.

"A lot of people like to get together as couples of all ages, family of course, fitness riders everybody loves to ride" said Manager of Phoenix Cycle Dave Lubbs.

The proposed trail will be an 8 feet wide path that runs along the IL 13 from Humane Road and continue to Airport Road. Lubbs believes that this is exactly what the community needs right now.

"It will bring more people to the community if you do something like this more people will consider living here, building here, wanting to reside here, and it's a very positive thing to have," said Lubbs.

Bicyclist say that sharing the roads on busy streets are the many obstacles that they face

"Just through here we have to share the road with vehicles and you know we have the same rules of the road as cars but not everyone sees it that way," said Lubbs

When asked about this opportunity the Mayor of Murphysboro, Will Stephens, said he is excited about this new development but he wants to make sure the city finds a responsible way to pay for it.

"Well I think motor fuel money, money that is collected at the gas pump, may be eligible for these types of projects. Certainly there is a lot of grant money available for these types of alternate transportation ways and we will be looking for options for that as well," said Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens.

Lubbs says that the price will be worth it in the end as long as they get the trail.

According to Illinois Department of Transportation policy, the construction requires a 20 percent match. That means the local match for the proposed trail is $165,000. A representative from IDOT said that if everything goes according to plan construction on the trail will begin in the spring of 2018.