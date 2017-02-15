Jake Arrieta hopeful of landing extension to stay with Cubs

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Jake Arrieta is hopeful of receiving a contract extension with the Chicago Cubs before he hits free agency after this season, yet he also realizes this could be his final year with the club if talks don't materialize.



The ace right-hander and 2015 NL Cy Young Award winner landed a one-year deal for $15,637,500 last month. As the reigning World Series champions geared up for the first pitchers and catchers workout, Arrieta insisted Wednesday that his future isn't going to be something he allows to be a distraction at the start of spring training.



Arrieta says, "I don't want to see that time come to an end, my time as a Cub."



He came to the Cubs in a trade from Baltimore in 2013 and helped them end a 108-year championship drought.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)