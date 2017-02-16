Deadly Shooting in Cape under investigation

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Cape Girardeau, Missouri man who allegedly threatened an officer with a knife.



Cape Police released a statement just after 3:00 am Thursday saying officers were investigating suspicious activity at a home in the 600 block of La Petite Court. Just after 10:00 pm, an officer encountered 33-year-old Andrew McClendon holding a knife. Police say McClendon was walking towards the officer in a threatening manner. That's when the officer shot him multiple times.



McClendon was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.



The officer involved in the incident was not hurt. Cape Police say he's on administrative leave while the investigation takes place per department policy.