US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge back open to traffic

The US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton is back open to traffic.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the bridge was opened around 12:45 a.m.



The bridge was closed on Tuesday so that crews could place the main arch span on the New Lake Barkley Bridge being built just downstream from the existing bridge.



The jack towers used to lift the arch into place have been removed, allowing traffic to return to the bridge.



Boat traffic is still blocked at the site. Lake Barkley and the navigation channel are closed to commercial tow boat traffic and pleasure boat traffic.



The new bridge is expected to open in Spring 2018.



The Lake Barkley Bridge carries US 68/KY 80 traffic over the Cumberland River between Canton, Kentucky and the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.