Six things to know - 2/16/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The US 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge is back open to traffic in Canton. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the equipment used to place the arches on new Lake Barkley Bridge was removed, allowing them to reopen the old bridge. The new bridge connects the Cadiz area to the Land Between the Lakes.



UT Martin is hosting a civil rights conference tonight. The conference's theme will be social justice in the age of black lives matter. Events will last for one week. Tonight's event starts at 7:00 p.m. at the Boling University Center. It is free and open to the public.



The Senate is expected to confirm President Trump's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget today. Mick Mulvaney currently serves as a congressman from South Carolina. The Senate will also start the confirmation hearing of Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.



There is a rental scam happening in McCracken County. The sheriff's office says fake rental ads are popping up online, listing local properties at cheaper rates than the real ads. The fake ads are posted on Craiglist and ask potential buyers to fill out a form. Deputies believe the scammer is trying to get your personal information for I.D. theft.



Millions of workers may stay home across the country today. The goal of the social media grass roots movement is to show the importance of immigrants in American society. It is in protest of the President's immigration reform orders.



Spring forest fire season is in place in Kentucky. That means open burning is allowed only from 6:00 p.m. - 6:00 a.m. The Kentucky Division of Forestry is reminding you to be careful when burning debris over the next several weeks. The spring fire season lasts through April 30.