Blood drives scheduled in Local 6 area

The American Red Cross is holding blood drives for the next couple of weeks to help replenish the blood supply.



To help encourage people to donate, the American Red Cross says all donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift if they donate between now and February 26.

Upcoming local blood drives are listed below. You can find out more by clicking here.



Caledonia Community Church, 10076 State Hwy 37 Olmsted, IL

2/28/2017: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Ballard County Cooperative Extension Office, 110 Broadway La Center, KY

2/16/2017: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Murray State University Curris Center, Chestnut St. Murray, KY

2/16/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1601 Main St. Murray, KY

2/16/2017: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Murray State University Curris Center, Chestnut St. Murray, KY

2/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fulton County High School, 2740 Moscow Rd. Hickman, KY

2/21/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

American Legion, 211 South 7th Mayfield, KY

2/28/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

First Christian Church, 2515 South Main St. Benton, KY

2/20/2017: 2 - 6 p.m.

Calvert City Church of Christ, 4625 US Highway 62 Calvert City, KY

2/23/2017: 12:30 - 5:30 p.m.

St. John's Catholic Church, 6705 Old Highway 45 Lone Oak, KY

2/19/2017: 8 a.m. - noon

Paducah Blood Donation Center, 4635 Falconcrest Drive Paducah, KY

2/16/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2/17/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/18/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2/20/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2/21/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/23/2017: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2/24/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

2/25/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

2/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2/28/2017: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Camden Church of Christ, 1285 U.S. 70 Bypass Camden, TN

2/17/2017: noon - 6 p.m.

Savannah Church of Christ, 1175 Pickwick Rd. Savannah, TN

2/17/2017: 1:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill UMC, 316 North Horton Parkway Chapel Hill, TN

2/22/2017: 1 - 7 p.m.

Cornersville First Baptist Church, 2966 Pulaski Hwy Cornersville, TN

2/21/2017: 2 - 6 p.m.

Church Street Church of Christ, 305 West Church St. Lewisburg, TN

2/16/2017: 1 - 5 p.m.

Lewisburg Police Department, 101 Water St. Lewisburg, TN

2/24/2017: 1 - 6 p.m.