Keith Urban leads Academy of Country Music nominations

Keith Urban leads nominations for the Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nods, including entertainer of the year and album of the year for "Ripcord."

Country vocal group Lady Antebellum announced the nominations on Thursday on "CBS This Morning" for the awards show that will be held April in Las Vegas and aired live on CBS. Urban is also nominated for male vocalist of the year, single record of the year and song of the year.

Six-time nominee Miranda Lambert could make history again as she is nominated for female vocalist of the year, which she has won a record seven years in a row. She is also nominated for album of the year for her double album, "The Weight of These Wings," single record of the year, song of the year and video of the year.

Coming off her Grammy win for best country solo performance, Maren Morris ties Lambert with six nominations, including album of the year for "HERO." She also is nominated as female vocalist of the year, new female vocalist of the year and single record of the year for her song, "My Church."

Competing with Urban for entertainer of the year will be last year's winner Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Carrie Underwood.

Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw both have five nominations each, including a shared nomination for vocal event of the year for their collaboration on the song "May We All."

Bryan and Dierks Bentley, who has three nominations, return to host the awards for a second time together. Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton also each have three nominations.