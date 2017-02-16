School can be hard for kids, but it can be even harder for those that are bullied.



For parents, it can be a worry. You don't want your kid to be bullied and you don't want them to bully others.



That's why we have gathered a variety of resources to help parents talk with their kids about bullying. You can learn more on each topic by following the links below.



- Survival tips for students

- Anti-bullying tips for parents

- Talk with your child about bullying

- Steps to take if your child is being bullied

- Notifying the school about a bullying incident





To watch or read our news segments again, just follow the links below:

- Bully Free Zone: families tell their stories

- Bully Free Zone: victims share their stories

- Bully Free Zone: Communities come together to create 'no bully zones'

- Bully Free Zone: Local boy says bully choked him in school bathroom

- Bully Free Zone: Victims can feel effects long after bullying stops



In the pdf below, you can find a list of links to helpful resources: