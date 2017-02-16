Bully Free Zone - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

         

Bully Free Zone

School can be hard for kids, but it can be even harder for those that are bullied.

For parents, it can be a worry. You don't want your kid to be bullied and you don't want them to bully others.

That's why we have gathered a variety of resources to help parents talk with their kids about bullying. You can learn more on each topic by following the links below.

- Survival tips for students
- Anti-bullying tips for parents
- Talk with your child about bullying
- Steps to take if your child is being bullied
- Notifying the school about a bullying incident 


To watch or read our news segments again, just follow the links below:
Bully Free Zone: families tell their stories
Bully Free Zone: victims share their stories
Bully Free Zone: Communities come together to create 'no bully zones'
Bully Free Zone: Local boy says bully choked him in school bathroom
Bully Free Zone: Victims can feel effects long after bullying stops


In the pdf below, you can find a list of links to helpful resources:

