Garbage truck in crash with pickup truck Thursday morning

A garbage truck was in a crash with a pick up truck Thursday morning.



McCracken County sheriff's deputies were called to the intersection of Estes Lane and Meacham Lane for a two car crash.



Deputies say 24-year-old Payton O'Connell was driving a Waste Path refuse truck north on Meacham lane when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with Estes Lane.



O'Connell says he did not see a pickup truck driving eastbound on Estes Lane and pulled out in front of it.



The driver of the pickup, 34-year-old Anthony Davison Jr., hit the left side of the garbage truck. The crash ruptured the fuel tank causing it to spill approximately 50 gallons of fuel.



Davison was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.