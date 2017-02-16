President Trump names law school dean to be labor secretary

President Donald Trump has named law school dean Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee, one day after his original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.



Trump said Acosta, who did not appear with the president, "has had a tremendous career."



He noted that, unlike Andrew Puzder, Acosta has been confirmed by the Senate three times.



If confirmed by the Senate, Acosta would become the first Hispanic member of Trump's Cabinet. He is now dean of the Florida International University law school.



Puzder, a fast-food CEO, pulled out yesterday after it became clear he lacked the votes to win Senate confirmation.