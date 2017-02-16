President Trump names law school dean to be labor secretary

Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More
Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
The seller of a house where Gov. Matt Bevin's family is living invested in a Louisville medical device company partly owned by Bevin a few weeks before the sale of the house at nearly a million dollars below market value.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul told a group of eastern Kentucky doctors that Kentucky's Medicaid expansion was too expensive to continue.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
The Legislature in Barack Obama's home state has decided to honor the 44th president's birthday.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More
A Kentucky judge who declared his conscientious objection to handling adoption cases involving gay adults has been blocked from changing how he reviews adoption cases.More