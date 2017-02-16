Jeep raffle to help support Trooper Island

You have a chance to win a brand new Jeep Wrangler and help with a summer camp.



Kentucky State Police are selling raffle tickets for a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Winter Edition 4x4.



Money raised from the raffle will go to support Trooper Island. Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls. It is run by Kentucky State Police and financed completely by donations.



Tickets for the raffle are just $10 each and only 20,000 will be sold. The winning ticket will be drawn on August 27, 2017 at the Kentucky State Fair.



You can purchase tickets at any KSP post or CVE region office. For more information on the jeep, click here.