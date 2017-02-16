Local KY recreational trails to get funding for projects - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Local KY recreational trails to get funding for projects

FRANKFORT, Ky -

Some Kentucky recreational trails are getting a cut of $1.3 million in funding.

Governor Matt Bevin says 21 Recreational Trail Program projects throughout the state will be getting a portion of the funding.

Money is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

Local trails getting funding are:

  • Barnsley ATV Trail Project in Hopkins County - $90,080
  • City of Earlington ATV and Walking Trail - Phase II in Hopkins County - $89,572
  • Hopkinsville Greenway System - Phase II in Christian County - $100,000
  • Mahr Park Trail Project - Phase II in Hopkins County - $100,000
  • Kess Creek Walking Trail Extension and Lighting in Graves County - $49,766
