Local KY recreational trails to get funding for projects

Some Kentucky recreational trails are getting a cut of $1.3 million in funding.



Governor Matt Bevin says 21 Recreational Trail Program projects throughout the state will be getting a portion of the funding.



Money is being funded by the Federal Highway Administration.



Local trails getting funding are:

Barnsley ATV Trail Project in Hopkins County - $90,080

City of Earlington ATV and Walking Trail - Phase II in Hopkins County - $89,572

Hopkinsville Greenway System - Phase II in Christian County - $100,000

Mahr Park Trail Project - Phase II in Hopkins County - $100,000

Kess Creek Walking Trail Extension and Lighting in Graves County - $49,766