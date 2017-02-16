Entire school district closed due to illness - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Entire school district closed due to illness

By Staff report
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY -

School is out for all students in one west Kentucky district on Friday because, administrators say, so many students are sick. 

Webster County Schools says all campuses in the district will be closed on Friday, Feb. 17, and all school activities are canceled as well. The school district says the closure is due to widespread illness. 

Schools will be back in session on Monday, and the district says there will be a makeup day in the school calendar. 

