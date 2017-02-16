Memphis man arrested in Murray after 2-state chase

A Memphis man was arrested in Murray after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase out of Tennessee into Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police Post 1.

The man was wanted on felony charges in Henry County, Tennessee. and sheriff's deputies there pursued the 2005 Ford Escape north on U.S. 641 until he crossed the state line into Kentucky.

Kentucky state troopers were alerted and tried to stop the man — 25-year-old Marcus Etheridge — on U.S. 641 about 3 miles south of Murray, but he did not pull over.

Troopers say Etheridge continued into Murray and turned onto multiple city streets before ramming a Calloway County Sheriff's Department vehicle at the intersection of Fairlane and South 9th Street. Troopers say that ended the pursuit. They say the deputy driving the sheriff's car was injured, but his injuries were not life threatening. Troopers say Etheridge also hit a Henry County Sheriff's Department vehicle before he entered Kentucky.

Etheridge was arrested and jailed in the Calloway County Detention Center. He faces the following charges:

- Speeding 26 mph or greater

- First degree assault of a police officer

- First degree wanton endangerment of a police officer

- First degree fleeing or evading in a motor vehicle

- Driving under the influence

- Possession of marijuana

- Possession of drug paraphernalia

- Operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license

- Reckless driving

- Disregarding a stop sign

- Failure to wear a seat belt

- No insurance, and

- Driving a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile device

In addition to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, troopers say they were assisted by the Murray Police Department, the Murray Fire Department, and Murray-Calloway County EMS.