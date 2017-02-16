Former officer indicted on child pornography charges in Cape Girardeau

A former police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, according to the city police department.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says former officer Jason McDonald was indicted on charges of possession of child pornography stemming from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

McDonald was a patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department from August of 2009 until he resigned in August of 2014. The police department says it was notified about the homeland security investigation after McDonald resigned, and is fully cooperating with investigators.