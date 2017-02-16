Neighbors express shock after man fatally shot by Cape Girardeau police officer

We know the name of the man shot and killed by a police officer in Cape Girardeau. The coroner identifies him as 33-year-old Andrew McClendon of Cape Girardeau.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of La Petite Court. Police say McClendon threatened the officer with a knife. That's when the officer shot McClendon multiple times.

Thursday afternoon, caution tape still lined the home where the shooting happened. People living in the area say the neighborhood is an otherwise quiet and peaceful place to live.

"Very shocked, very shocked. Things like this don't, we wouldn't think it would happen in a neighborhood like this, but it can happen anywhere," said Kendall Jackson who lives across the street.



Jackson moved to the neighborhood over the summer with Milana Moore and their child.

"That was one of the main things when we moved back to the area, we just wanted to have something safe," Moore said.

Cape Girardeau police say officers responded to a report of suspicious activity about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

"Everywhere, this whole street was lined up around the corner with officers," Jackson said.

Police say while responding to the home, an officer came across a man with a knife. They say the man, now identified as Andrew McClendon, moved toward officers in a threatening manner. A officer shot McClendon, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jackson, Milana and other neighbors I reached out to say they heard yelling, but they didn't know there had been a shooting until this morning.

"We're sorry to hear something like that happened, but it's happening," Jackson said.

The coroner says he'll perform an autopsy Friday morning, and the results will be released with in 10 to 12 weeks.

The officer was not hurt. Right now, the department is not releasing the name of that officer. We do know he has worked for the department for two and a half years. As department policy, he's on paid administrative leave.



The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting.