Transportation cabinet maintenance garage blocks school district's plans to expand

It's big question for one county's leaders: Where did the money for a project they say would better your child's education go?

In Crittenden County, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's maintenance garage sits adjacent to the high school. In 2009, legislators allocated $1.3 million for the cabinet to build a new maintenance garage in Crittenden County's industrial park. Under an agreement, Crittenden County Schools would buy the cabinet's current location for $60,000 to expand. Years later, the county is still waiting for the state to build a new garage.

Crittenden County Middle School is almost 70 years old. The building is outdated, and the classrooms are cramped.

"Being so cramped and in small space comes with problems," said former Crittenden County Middle School student and current high school ninth grader Tanner Way.

Those are problems Way knows too well. "With science labs and things like that, it's hard to do those kinds of experiments," Way said.

That is why Superintendent Vince Clark says the school board has plans to build a new high school and move middle school students to the old high school.

"To build a new high school, we need property. We need space, is what we need," Clark said.

The school district needs the property where the transportation cabinet's maintenance garage sits. Under an agreement among the transportation cabinet, Crittenden County Economic Corporation and Crittenden County Schools, the cabinet was supposed to build a new garage so the school could use its current location to expand. The maintenance garage was supposed to be built on 15 acres at the industrial park. Almost 10 years later, the site sits empty, with only a new road.

"We haven't added anything to that property, thinking eventually there would be funding for a new facility," said Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd.

Todd says the cabinet needs $1.3 million to finish the project. The money was originally allocated toward the project, but at some point, he says it was taken out of the cabinet's budget.

"Whatever the legislature tells us to do. If they say here's money to spend money on this, then we spend it on that. And if they don't put money in the budget to do it, then we don't do it," Todd said.

For now, the district has to wait to move ahead with its expansion.

The Crittenden County Economic Development Corporation runs the industrial park. It gave the transportation cabinet the deeds to property in the park in 2011, so at this point the economic group's and school district's hands are tied.

The cabinet has already spent about $1 million toward a road leading up to where the building is supposed to be. That is not part of the $1.3 million it would take to build the garage.



Crittenden County's judge executive is going to Frankfort next month to meet with the education cabinet to push for funding to finish the maintenance garage.