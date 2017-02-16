Carbondale makes changes to allow individual taxi drivers

Uber and Lyft make getting around town simple in cities like Springfield, Nashville and St. Louis. There’s even been a push to bring them to Paducah. Now, the city of Carbondale, Illinois, is making changes in hopes of attracting similar ride-sharing services.

It’s easy enough to get around campus, but SIU sophomore Manuel Lopez said getting around Carbondale is challenging if you don’t have a car.

"The school transit's cool, but it doesn't go all day, every day, so there's hours of the day they're not available. So, it would be better with Uber or Lyft. And then students could do it, too, and get paid for it," said Lopez. Originally from Chicago, he lives in Carbondale while he studies at SIU.

The Carbondale City Council approved changes Tuesday to license taxi drivers individually, instead of by company. City councilman Navreet Kang said it’s a move supported by many in the community who have wanted more ride options for years. Kang said they’re hoping the change brings interest from new drivers and from companies like Uber and Lyft. He said he’s heard many complaints about the taxi services in town and believe ride sharing could help fill a need.

"So, that will force the existing taxi companies to up their game," Kang said. He said he believes this could be helpful all around, making taxi companies more competitive while bringing more options to make sure anyone who wants a ride can get one.

To get your individual taxi license, you have to pass a background check and get your car inspected by the city. But once that’s approved, Kang said people can take on passengers while making a little extra cash driving around town.

"I'll use it the first day it's here. Like, I'll need it. Like, even if I drive, no way. I'd rather have someone else drive me home if I'm out late at night," Lopez said. He said he hopes to see people sign up and soon, so it’s easier for people to get around town.

WPSD reached out to multiple cab companies in Carbondale about this story, but they declined to comment.

Uber and Lyft representatives did not immediately respond to calls for comment about providing services in Carbondale.