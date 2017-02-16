Local Mexican restaurant closes in support of national Day Without Immigrants

A Marion, Illinois, restaurant left a sign on the door Thursday letting customers know it would not be open.

The restaurant, Don Luna, is one of the many businesses across the United States that shut down or refused to spend money Thursday in an effort to support the immigrant community and show the country how much immigrants contribute to the economy.

On the restaurant's Facebook page, it posted to apologize to customers for the inconvenience, and thank them for their support. As of this writing, it appears that the post has been taken down.