Boat traffic back open at U.S. 68/KY 80 Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton

By Staff report
TRIGG COUNTY, KY -

Tow boat and pleasure boat traffic has resumed Thursday night at the U.S. 68/Kentucky 80 Lake Barkley bridge at Canton, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Water traffic was halted there starting on Tuesday while crews performed work on the new bridge being built. 

Car traffic across the old bridge had also been closed since Tuesday. Bridge traffic resumed early Thursday afternoon

The bridge connects the Cadiz area to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

