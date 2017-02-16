Road closure planned in Carterville, Illinois

A driver was flown to a hospital after a wreck involving a tractor-trailer in Calvert City, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon, according to the Kentucky State Police.More
A business owner tells us he worries he won't be able to keep his doors open after the state closes a portion of Cutoff Road in Livingston County. That section won't be open again until August.More
Shirley Lewis passed away on Tuesday. Shirley and her husband, Lonnie, have operated the Cave-In-Rock Ferry for more than 20 years.More
Nighttime closures and and daytime restrictions are planned along U.S. 641 in Murray this week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say work will be down between the KY 1830 intersection and Jilson Road.More
