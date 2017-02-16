Road closure planned in Carterville, Illinois

Part of a road some of you may regularly use in Carterville, Illinois, will be closed starting Friday afternoon, according to local police.

The Carterville Police Department says Laclede Avenue will be closed at the intersection with Division Street starting at 1 p.m. on Friday. That closure is expected to remain in place until Saturday afternoon.

Police note that Division Street itself will stay open, and they ask that drivers use caution in the area where the closure will be in place.