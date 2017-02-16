UTM students have frank discussion about race in America

To kick off a week dedicated to the Civil Rights Movement, students at the University of Tennessee at Martin had a tough talk about race.

Thursday night, eight panelists made up of white and black students discussed a range of topics, including President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prior to the discussion, I ran into a diverse group of friends at UTM’s cafeteria. The group of white and black students became friends by being in the school band. Race isn’t a problem for them, but Ebonee Woodland thinks it is outside their circle. “We're talking about it more, but nobody's trying to fix it,” she said. “Everybody's just going down each other's throats, and that's what I like about this group of people. It's not like 'Oh, well you're wrong,'” Woodland said. She said, instead, they listen to what each other think.

She said she thinks the key to connecting people from different backgrounds is forums like the one held Thursday night. But, she said, those forums can’t involve participants attacking one another.

Tyra Hawkins said she knows race is still an issue today. She said her hope is that panelists won’t hold their views back, so everyone’s ideas are out in the open. She said there is some confusion about Black Lives Matter. “I do believe that the people that participate in the movements are angry with the way they've been treated, but not angry in a sense that they want to impose violence on others.”

Hawkins said she thinks listening helps people to understand one another. “People that are against the Black Lives Matter movement maybe won't feel that it's such an aggressive movement, and maybe people who feel attacked by people against it will understand more why those people feel that way," she said.

UT Martin’s Civil Rights Conference runs from Sunday, Feb. 19, through Friday, Feb. 24.