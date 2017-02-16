Police searching for suspect in purse, debit card thefts - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Police searching for suspect in purse, debit card thefts

By Staff report
PADUCAH, KY -

Paducah police say they want your help finding a man who allegedly stole two purses and used a credit card from one at area businesses. 

Police say the man stole purses from two customers at Dillards in Kentucky Oaks Mall in early January. A debit card from one of those purses was used at two local businesses not long after the theft. 

Officers believe the man was traveling in a white SUV when the purses were stolen, and they say a surveillance camera captured an image of the man at Dillards. 

If you have information about who the man is, you can call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. To leave a tip online, click here

