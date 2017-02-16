High-end virtual reality headsets offer realistic experience

We hear about virtual reality almost everywhere these days, but is it the next big thing or the next big bust?

High-end VR units like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift are as real as real can be.

Step inside and you're leading a rescue mission and shooting a virtual reality gun or trying to hit a fastball from a Major League pitcher using a real bat.

I strapped on an HTC Vive and walked across a virtual plank, high above the streets of New York. Yeah, I panicked a little.

The HTC Vive and Oculus Rift are top of the line. These VR systems run off of computers.

Each costs around $1,000, and you'll likely need to upgrade your computer to use it.

The Samsung Gear VR uses newer model Samsung smartphones. Samsung's adding these virtual roller coasters in nine Six Flags theme parks. Riders get turned upside and down and side to side while wearing the headsets. The gear headsets are around $100.

Google's Daydream viewer is priced just below the Samsung Gear and works with only a few Android devices. It's an okay entry into virtual reality, but no where near as immersive.

And no, still nothing for iPhones.

Maybe you think you've tried virtual reality by strapping on a cheapo VR headsets that Was on sale everywhere last Christmas. It isn't the same.

Until you try virtual reality technology with one of these higher end devices, I guess you'll just need to take my word for it: It's awesome and it is the next big thing.