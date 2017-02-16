Racer seniors hope to end career on high note

With just three games left in the 2016-17 Murray State regular season the Racers' three seniors know their time wearing a college uniform will soon come to a close.

For the second time in three years the Racers will honor a senior class that does not include a four-year player.

"We was talking about it the other day and I actually sat down and talked about it, man time flies by fast," senior guard Damarcus Croaker said.

All three senior Racers had different paths to Murray State. Croaker transferred in from Texas while Gee McGhee came from Chattanooga and Bryce Jones from Jones County Community College.

"I'm glad that I met these guys because these are guys that I consider brothers for the rest of my life," McGhee said. "I'm glad that I got to meet these guys on the way that we all came in here."

But it's how these seniors will leave that has them motivated to finish strong.

"I approach everyday like my last here which it is," Jones said. "(I'm) just going out and giving it everything I got... ?Like nobody is going to give us the West title. We got to go take it."

"You don't want to have that feeling of regret," Croaker said. "So (I'm) just going out there and playing your hardest every second you are on the court."

Added McGhee: "We know what we're capable of. I know it may sound redundant but we know exactly what we're capable of."

And if the Racers can prove it the trio of seniors hope it results in the programs 16th Ohio Valley Conference tournament title.

