The family of 15 year-old De'Aryn Hamilton now has funeral arrangements in place. The teen died this week after someone shot him in Princeton, Kentucky.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at First Baptist Church in Princeton. A funeral is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at First Baptist Church in Madisonville.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

To read the full obituary for De'Aryn, click here.