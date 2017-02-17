Williams, Upshaw with double-doubles, lead Middle Tennessee

JaCorey Williams scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Reggie Upshaw added 19 points and 11 boards, and Middle Tennessee rolled to a 78-52 victory over Western Kentucky on Thursday night.



The Blue Raiders (23-4, 13-1 Conference USA) have won three straight and have a two-game lead over Louisiana Tech atop the conference standings. Western Kentucky (12-14, 6-7) has lost three of its last four games, and its 26-point loss was the worst since losing to Washington by 39 in the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas on Nov. 25.



Pancake Thomas scored 12 points to lead the Hilltoppers. Anton Waters and Tobias Howard added 11 points apiece.



Middle Tennessee closed on a 13-0 run to build a 32-18 halftime lead. Williams scored six points and Giddy Potts had five during the stretch. The Blue Raiders had a double-digit lead the rest of the way, shooting 63 percent (17 of 27) in the second half.

