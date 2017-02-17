2/16 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 16th.

BOYS :

Ballard Memorial 59, Fulton County 51

Caldwell County 85, Todd County Central 65

Christian County 63, Marshall County 50

Fort Campbell 77, Trigg County 72 (overtime)

Hopkins County Central 81, Lyon County 48

Hopkinsville 65, McCracken County 58

Livingston Central 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 26

Murray 73, Carlisle County 49

Paducah Tilghman 83, Fulton City 41

TSSAA District 14A Semifinals

Humboldt 70, Peabody 61

Union City 90, Halls 63

GIRLS :

Caldwell County 64, Todd County Central 45

Carlisle County 78, St. Mary 33

Fulton County 36, Ballard Memorial 35

Graves County 57, Muhlenberg County 47

Livingston Central 73, Community Christian 33

Lyon County 40, Hopkins County Central 29

Mayfield 57, McCracken County 53

Paducah Tilghman 50, Hickman County 46

South Warren 52, Hopkinsville 43

Trigg County 43, Fort Campbell 33

IHSA 1A Woodlawn Sectional Final

Goreville 45, Christopher 35

3A Centralia Regional Championship

Carterville 49, Centralia 45

3A Herrin Regional Final

Murphysboro 43, Benton 41

TSSAA District 13A Semifinals

Huntingdon 76, Clarksburg 42

Dresden 29, Gleason 27

Follow WPSD Sports on Facebook by clicking here.

Follow WPSD Sports on Twitter by clicking here.