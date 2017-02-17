2/16 High School Scores

Below is a list of reported high school basketball scores from Thursday, February 16th.
BOYS:
Ballard Memorial 59, Fulton County 51
Caldwell County 85, Todd County Central 65
Christian County 63, Marshall County 50
Fort Campbell 77, Trigg County 72 (overtime)
Hopkins County Central 81, Lyon County 48
Hopkinsville 65, McCracken County 58
Livingston Central 72, Community Christian (Paducah) 26
Murray 73, Carlisle County 49
Paducah Tilghman 83, Fulton City 41
TSSAA District 14A Semifinals
Humboldt 70, Peabody 61
Union City 90, Halls 63
GIRLS:
Caldwell County 64, Todd County Central 45
Carlisle County 78, St. Mary 33
Fulton County 36, Ballard Memorial 35
Graves County 57, Muhlenberg County 47
Livingston Central 73, Community Christian 33
Lyon County 40, Hopkins County Central 29
Mayfield 57, McCracken County 53
Paducah Tilghman 50, Hickman County 46
South Warren 52, Hopkinsville 43
Trigg County 43, Fort Campbell 33
IHSA 1A Woodlawn Sectional Final
Goreville 45, Christopher 35
3A Centralia Regional Championship
Carterville 49, Centralia 45
3A Herrin Regional Final
Murphysboro 43, Benton 41
TSSAA District 13A Semifinals
Huntingdon 76, Clarksburg 42
Dresden 29, Gleason 27
