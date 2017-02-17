Grocery admins agree to "sell by" date changes

The grocery industry is making moves to clear up the confusion surrounding what "sell by" labels are trying to tell us.



On Wednesday, the Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association announced they are adopting new regulations to clear up what those labels mean. The Washington Post says manufacturers use at least ten different label phrases, ranging from "expires on" to "better if used by." That system is going away in favor of just two phrases -- "Use By" and "Best if Used By."



"Use By" is the label for safety. Its supposed to tell you when perishable foods are no longer safe for your family to eat. "Best if Used By" is all about quality, or when the manufacturer thinks you need to eat the item by in order to get the best flavor.

The Washing Post adds that most "use by" dates already share that information, though studies show that shoppers believe they signal whether a product is okay to eat. The Food Marketing Institute says that it is, in fact, okay to eat a product even well after it's so-called expiration date, though they do recommend checking the quality of the product yourself before you use it.

Both the Department of Agriculture and a coalition of environmental groups have been urging the industry to clear this up. In addition to costing average Americans because of wasted groceries, it also adds significantly to the use of landfill space and source of greenhouse gas emissions.

“I think it’s huge. It’s just an enormous step,” said Emily Broad-Leib, the director of Harvard’s Food Law and Policy Clinic. “It’s still a first step — but it’s very significant.”