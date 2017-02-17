Two Injured in Overnight House Fire

Two people are being treated for burns after they escaped from a house fire in Carbondale, Illinois.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of a house on fire at 278 Garden Lane in rural Carbondale just before midnight. The sheriff's office, along with MSP Fire and Jackson County Ambulance Service responded. They found the home fully engulfed and designated it as a loss. Two people were inside the home at the time, but were able to make it out.



Both victims were transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening burns to their hands and arms. They have since been transported to a St. Louis, MO hospital for treatment. The fire is still under investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and MPS Fire.