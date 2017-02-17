Former Republican House leader Bob Michel passes away

An aide for former Republican House leader Bob Michel says he passed away Friday morning.



The Washington Post says the former politician passed away at a hospital in Arlington, VA due to complications with pneumonia. Former chief of staff Mike Johnson says Michel was an Arlington resident.

The Post says Mr. Michel as minority leader for seven terms, longer than anyone in House history, aided in large part by his courtly, non confrontational leadership style. His amiable manner often led to his erroneous labeling as an ideological moderate, although by temperament he was pragmatic in a House that was Democratically controlled for the vast portion of his career.

In Congress from 1957 to 1995, Mr. Michel represented a heavily Republican district that included Peoria. He had spent much of his legislative career opposing Great Society social programs that he saw as precursors of a permanent welfare state. To shape legislation - in his view, reduce its liberal influence - he often reached across the aisle to work with powerful members in the majority party.