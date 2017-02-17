Meeting being held on renting out property for solar eclipse

Hopkinsville residents looking to rent out their land or home for the upcoming solar eclipse can get some guidance at an upcoming meeting.



Community Eclipse, the group helping to coordinate the solar eclipse celebration in Hopkinsville, says they will be hosting a "how to" meeting on the topic on Monday, February 20.



It will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Casey Jones Distillery located at 2815 Witty Lane.



The meeting will discuss how to rent out your property, as well as how to keep people off of it.



They will also be taking questions on what the community is doing to prepare for the solar eclipse.



The solar eclipse is Monday, August 21.



For more information about the meeting, contact Brooke Jung at (270) 887-4290 or e-mail brooke.jung@hopkinsvilleky.us.



You can find out more about Hopkinsville's plan for the solar eclipse by clicking here.