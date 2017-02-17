Brief traffic halt on US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge Friday af - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Brief traffic halt on US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge Friday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -

There will be a brief traffic halt on the US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says westbound traffic will be stopped for about 20 minutes started at 1:00 p.m.

The contractor needs to remove some of the heavy equipment used in construction of the new bridge.

The Eggners Ferry Bridge connects Aurora to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

