Bride To Be

There’s a ring on your finger – now what?



It takes countless hours and tons of effort to plan a wedding. It may seem like a daunting task, but that’s why Local 6’s Mychaela Bruner is taking you inside the plans for her own big day!



Join her every day this week for our five part series on what it takes to plan your special day. Get the inside scoop on everything from cake tasting to picking the perfect dress on Local 6 Today!

Monday -

Mychaela meets up with Texas Roadhouse managing partner Ryan Long to discuss how the catering process works and why it is so important. For more helpful information on how to have a successful tasting, click here. Click here and here to print out a list of questions to ask your caterer before booking.

Tuesday -

Tiered cakes, dessert bars, cake pops, cupcakes! So many options! Mychaela discussing wedding cakes with Artisan Kitchen Executive Pastry Chef Megan Broussard. For more information on how to choose your wedding cake, click here and here. If you are interested in saving the top layer of your wedding cake, click here.

Wednesday -

Countdown to the meltdown! Many couples want to lose weight and get fit before their big day - so why not do it together, and include the entire bridal party! Check out this workout Wednesday with instructor Natalie Brelsford at SEVA Fitness.

Thursday -

Have you found THE perfect dress? Mychaela is here to help. She went to Anne's Bridal and talked with the owner, Suzanne Roberts about trends and styles. For more information on how to find your wedding dress, click here. Have you thought about preserving your dress after the wedding? Roberts talks about how the new trend is to trash the dress! For more information on what to do with your dress, click here.

Friday -

Your first dance as a couple should be memorable. Paducah Dance Academy owner Jack Johnson explains how simple footwork can give you confidence and when you should start your dance lessons. If you need help picking a song to dance to, click here.